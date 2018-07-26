Freeway closures planned for Metro Detroit this weekend

This weekend, it may just be best to avoid the highways at whatever costs. The Michigan Department of Transportation is planning so many lane closures, your head might spin trying to navigate around them.

Long stretches of interstates, including 696, 75, and 94, will be closed as well as other major freeways. For that reason, MDOT says it’s the busiest construction weekend of the year.

Here’s the full rundown of everything that’s scheduled to close this weekend:

I-696:

Eastbound 696 will be closed from Telegraph to I-75 starting at from Friday at 8 pm to Monday at 5 a.m. Included in the closure is all eastbound ramps from: M10, US24, Lahser, Evergreen, Southfield, Greenfield, Coolidge, M-1/Woodward, Bermuda/Mohawk.

The detour is to take SB M-10 to EB Davison to NB I-75 to EB 696

Westbound 696 Service Drive at Hoover will be down to one lane on Saturday from 6am-2pm.

Westbound 696 from Coolidge to Southfield will have the left lane closed from Friday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.

Westbound 696 from Telegraph to 275 will be down to just one lane from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m. AND again Sunday at 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

I-75:

Northbound I-75 at Vernor will be down to one lane from Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Southbound Fort Street at I-75 will be down to one lane as well from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Southbound I-75 ramps to eastbound I-94 will be closed from Friday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.

Clay ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed from Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday 5 a.m.

I-94

Wayne County:

All lanes in both directions of I-94 will be closed from Conner to I-75 starting at 7 p.m. Friday through Monday at 5 a.m. That includes all ramps as well through 8 Mile.

The ramps will be closed Friday at 7 p.m. with the westbound lanes officially closing at 8:30 Friday night and the eastbound lanes closing at 9 p.m.

The westbound detour is to take M-102/8 Mile to southbound I-75 to westbound I-94.

The eastbound detour is to take northbound I-75 to eastbound 8 Mile to eastbound I-94.

Macomb County:

Eastbound I-94 at Metro Parkway is down to two lanes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. That includes the ramp at Metro Parkway which is closed intermittently.

Eastbound I-94 is also down to two lanes at North River for the same times, and the ramp is closed intermittently.

The westbound lanes of Shook are down two lanes as well for the same times.

I-96:

Eastbound I-96 ramp to eastbound I-94 is closed Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

West Grand Blvd ramp to eastbound I-96 is closed too, from Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Woodward (M-1)

Both directions of Woodward are narrowed to two lanes from 14 Mile to Quarton starting at 9 p.m. on Friday through Monday at 6 a.m.

The Lodge (M-10)

All ramps to eastbound 696 in Oakland County and I-94 in Wayne County will be closed from Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

The ramp from Forest to northbound M-10 will be closed Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

M-14:

Eastbound will be down to one lane at Northville from Saturday at 6 a.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

M-39:

Southbound is down from 3 lanes to just one from McNichols to Ford Road starting at 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

Van Dyke (M-53)

In Macomb County, the ramp to 18 1/2 mile is closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Wayne County, the ramps to both directions of I-94 are closed Friday at 7 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

M-59:

Traffic in both directions are narrowed to two lanes in Macomb County between Delco Blvd to Van Dyke starting at 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Monday.

Reminder: Romeo Plank remains closed at M-59 without access to or across M-59.

Forst St. (M-85)

Southbound Fort Street is down just one lane under I-75 between 8 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

Michigan Ave. (US-12)

Both directions of traffic are narrowed to two lanes between Gully and Middlebelt. That closing is Monday-Friday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Telegraph (US-24)

The northbound lanes to eastbound 696 are closed from Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

