Black Teen Refused Scholarship After Graduating With High Honors Because She Was Homeless

A Black high school graduate was moving forward in pursuing higher education despite losing out on a sought-after scholarship because she was homeless.

Zaviona Woodruff, 18, has set her sights on Oakland University in Rochester Hills, Michigan, after a disappointing setback. She worked so hard in school to win the Kalamazoo Promise, a scholarship guaranteed to any city student who remained in the Kalamazoo Public School system from kindergarten through 12th grade, also in Michigan.

She managed to remain working diligently as a student in the district up until 2016, when she and her family had to move into a shelter for six months, she told Fox affiliate WXMI.

After her family regained their residential footing, Woodruff went on to earn a 3.57 GPA and graduated with high honors in hopes to study mechanical engineering in college. However, she learned a week before her graduation in May that the Kalamazoo Promise had not been kept to her. The news was hard to swallow, she said.

