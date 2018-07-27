Home

Watch: Who Would’ve Thought These Grown Men Would Be Scared Of This Precious Dog

Their hearts (and bodies) leaped.

Dogs Guard M1 Traveler Fly Tip

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Everyone has their phobias and for some people, dogs are definitely one of them.

Just take some workers in Brazil who were so terrified of a dog, you would think the pup had rabies.

Watch these grown men run for their lives in the hilarious clip below, which has already gotten thousands of views on YouTube.

