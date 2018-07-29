National News
Home > National News

Subway Restaurant Owner Offers Weak Apology For Employee’s Mistreatment Of Black Teens

The franchise owner claims there was "confusion" about the store's policy after a video went viral.

Leave a comment

An Indiana Subway restaurant came under fire after a woman called out the manager in a viral video for discriminating against two African-American teens, prompting a weak excuse from the owner.

SEE ALSO: From Eating At Subway To A Congresswoman Campaigning, White People Kept The Police Busy The Past Few Days

Alpeshkumar Patel, owner of the South Bend franchise, claimed on Friday that his employee was “confused” about the water cup policy, WNDU-TV reported.

However, Dominique Bonilla, observed the harsh treatment the boys, about 15 years old, received on Tuesday after they politely waited on line and asked for cups of water on a hot day that others received for free and without hassles.

“They were told, very hard, ‘no,’ and leave,” Bonilla recalled, bringing the boys back into the store while she spoke with the manager. “Even after offering to pay for the cup of water — or the cups of water — I was then told ‘no.’”

When asked by Bonilla, the manager admitted the boys had never caused trouble in the store before, adding “‘You never know with these people,’” Bonilla remembered the manager saying.

“Because we’re next to a high school, we regularly provide water cups to students who come in,” the statement from the owner said. “We had considered requiring a purchase, but have decided to continue giving water cups to those who ask. I will make sure that all my employees are aware of this policy.”

A Subway spokesman distanced the company from the situation, underscoring in a statement that restaurants are independently owned and set their own complimentary cup policies.

“Respect for every individual is a core Subway value, and we encourage Franchisees to set policies that provide the best customer service to all guests,” the statement continued.

Bonilla gave a big thumbs-up to the boys for how they handled the situation.

“I commend them and their parents for teaching them to be respectful and just to handle everything with respect and dignity,” she said.

 

SEE ALSO:

Restaurant Manager Gets Fired After Demanding Black Woman Prepay For Meal

Santa Monica Police Defend Pulling A Gun On Ving Rhames At His Home

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

Subway Restaurant Owner Offers Weak Apology For Employee’s Mistreatment Of Black Teens was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close