Belle Isle waterslide will be demolished for new splash park

Say goodbye to the Belle Isle water slide. Crews will begin to tear the 22-year-old structure down Monday morning, which will take a week to complete.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, which operates Belle Isle, said it costs too much to keep the waterslide up to date and instead, they decided to try something new by building a splash pad on the island. The money used for the waterslide will also be used for the beach, giving it a new patio area, enhanced seating and the splash pad. The estimated cost is $3.5 million, and officials say it will be done in phases since they are still fundraising.

A construction company will begin tearing the structure down at 10 a.m.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: