DPW SUPERVISOR

Department: Department of Public Works

Location: Ferndale Department of Public Works

Salary Range: $23.98 to $29.15

FLSA: Non-exempt/Union

Employment Type: Full Time

The City of Ferndale is seeking a DPW Supervisor to lead, coordinate, and assign work to DPW employees. DPW Supervisors have planning and project management oversight in either Highway and Parks or Water and Fleet. Our current opening is for Highway and Parks, but we are looking for a candidate with a broad range of experience. The DPW Supervisor will perform other public works activities. Candidates must have: graduated from high school, five (5) years of experience in a DPW with specific experience in Highway and Parks, five (5) years’ experience in electrical and mechanical maintenance. Preferred candidate will have a Michigan S-2 water certification. Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, FSA, and Retirement Plans are available. For a full list of qualifications and to apply, go to https://www.ferndalemi.gov/jobs.

