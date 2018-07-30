POLICE OFFICER

Department: Police Department

Location: Ferndale Police Department

Salary Range: $51,127.15 – $66,406.50: Officers at Academy, $45,000: Officers in Field Training, $49,000

FLSA: Non-exempt/Union

Employment Type: Full Time

The City of Ferndale is currently looking for the best of the best. We are not looking for just anyone, we are looking for the right one. If you believe that is you, we are now accepting applications for the position of Police Officer. Interested parties will first need to complete the EMPCO test and profile. For testing dates, please visit the following website www.empco.net/testing. Candidates must have two years of college credit (60 credits), or four years of active military duty with an honorable discharge, or an acceptable combination; must be in excellent health and free from criminal background. Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, FSA, and Retirement Plans are available. For a full list of qualifications and to apply, go to https://www.ferndalemi.gov/jobs.

