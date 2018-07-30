Pray For ‘Em: Kanye West’s Dad Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Ray West, father of Kanye West, has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Previous reports falsely claimed West was battling stomach cancer.

Kanye dropped everything to join his dad while he’s treated in Los Angeles. Sources say Ray should be OK, but social media is sending prayers just in case.

Kanye lost his mom, Donda, over ten years ago and is still processing the pain on the public stage. Hopefully he and his father can give love and support to each other in this difficult time.

Kanye West's Father Ray Diagnosed with Prostate Cancer https://t.co/iXor3AdR0g — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2018

