SEEL’S CAO E’Lois Thomas Named to MEEA Board

Dr. E’Lois Thomas, chief administrative officer for SEEL, LLC,(Solutions for Energy Efficient Logistics), has been appointed to the Board of Directors for the Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA), an organization charged with raising and sustaining energy efficiency in the Midwest states. Thomas joined the board along with five other new additions who bring diverse perspectives to the organization.

“It is an honor to have been appointed to MEEA’s board,” said Dr. Thomas. “As a representative of SEEL and a professional who is committed to the advancement of energy efficiency, I am excited to work with my colleagues and to be more closely involved in furthering the mission of sustainable economic development and environmental stewardship.”

Dr. Thomas has been an active member of MEEA for several years. She has participated on several committees, including: the organization’s conference planning committee, Public Policy committee and its Inspiring Efficiency Awards Review Committee. Most recently, she volunteered to be a part of the Diversity & Inclusion group and plans to participate in the Diversity Workshop at the upcoming Midwest Energy Solutions (MES)Conference.

A managing executive at SEEL, Dr. Thomas is chiefly responsible for the company’s finances and operational oversight. With more than 10 years of experience in energy efficiency, she has vast knowledge and expertise in the areas of Energy Waste Reduction, Energy Optimization Program Management, Energy Management Program Strategy, Launch and Planning.

“We’re extremely proud of E’Lois. Her work in this industry has been exceptional and I’m not surprised by her appointment to the board of MEEA,” said Louis James, founder and CEO of SEEL. “She has been a longtime member of our team and has directly contributed to our growth and success. She will be a great asset to MEEA as I know she will bring the same level of commitment and dedication to the organization participating and excelling in whatever she is charged to do.”

SEEL is one of the largest minority owned energy management firms in the country. With a commitment to bettering the community, SEEL trains blue collar workers to become green collar advocates, providing opportunities to local displaced workers in all areas of energy efficiency operations. An award-winning company, SEEL has been honored many times for its outstanding energy program development, management and implementation.

MEEA oversees a collaborative network of 13-states that advance energy efficiency throughout the Midwest. Working with industry leaders and advocates in the region, the organization fosters market penetration of existing energy-efficient technologies and promotes new technologies, products and best practices.

Dr. Thomas is a wife and mother of two boys. She earned her Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in business from Northcentral University, where her published research includes content on diversity, small and medium enterprises and attributes for business success of failure. She also completed studies at San Diego State University in Green Energy Management where she earned a professional certificate and has a professional certification in Business Finance from Walsh College, along with an MBA from there as well. She is also a member of the MBA Advisory Board with Siena Heights University and sits on the board of Results Mentoring.

