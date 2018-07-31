ADVERTISEMENT FOR PRE-QUALIFICATION AND NOTIFICATION OF BID FOR COLEMAN A. YOUNG MUNICIPAL BUILDING SUBTERRANIAN WATER INTRUSION AND LARNED SECURITY PORTAL

BID RELEASE 1

DETROIT-WAYNE JOINT BUILDING AUTHORITY

DETROIT, MI

Gilbane Building Company, General Contractor for and acting on behalf of the Detroit-Wayne Joint Building Authority, is receiving proposals from interested contractors for the Coleman A. Young Municipal Building Subterranean Water intrusion and Larned Security Portal Project in Detroit, MI. The project includes a security portal and related subterranean work to the existing municipal center.

The Scopes of Work will include the following work descriptions:

Site Work and Underground Utilities Work, Concrete – Footings and Foundations Work, Earth Retention System Work, Concrete – Structure Work, Structural Steel Work, Landscaping – Softscape and Hardscape Work, Masonry Work, Miscellaneous Metals Work, General Trades Work, Roofing Work, Metal Panels Work, Glass and Glazing Work, Acoustical and Drywall Work, Flooring Work, Waterproofing/Damp proofing Work, Painting Work, Plumbing and Mechanical Work, HVAC Work, Fire Protection Work, Electrical Work, Fire Alarm Work, Low Voltage Electrical Work, Signage Work, Traffic Control Work and Material Testing Services.

The bid documents will be distributed to pre-qualified bidders on or about Monday July 30, 2018 . A Pre-Bid Conference and Outreach will be held on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 3:00 p.m . local time at Coleman A. Young Municipal Center, 2 Woodward Ave #401, Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI. The Proposals will be due on Friday, August 24, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. electronically via www.ibidpro.com. Interested bidders should notify Gilbane via email to dhugger@gilbaneco.com.

To bid this project, bidders must be prequalified by Gilbane Building Company. The prequalification application is to be completed online at www.ibidpro.com. Questions regarding the prequalification application procedure should be directed to Diedrie Hugger at 773/695-3551 or dhugger@gilbaneco.com.

The Owner and Gilbane Building Company reserve the right to reject any or all bids.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: