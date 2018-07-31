City.Life.Style.
Home > City.Life.Style.

Celebrate #NationalGirlfriendsDay with “Girlfriends” Marathon

Leave a comment
The Marathon Will Begin Wednesday, August 1st at 6 AM ET
In celebration of #NationalGirlfriends Day TV One will be hosting a marathon of the hit series Girlfriends. The day-long event begins at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 1.
Girlfriends follows a group of tight-knit black women through the trials and triumphs of their professional and personal lives. The show stars Emmy-nominated actress, Tracee Ellis Ross as Joan, Golden Brooks as Maya, Persia White as Lynn and Jill Marie Jones as Toni. The comedy ran for eight seasons and continues to be held in high acclaim for its trailblazing depiction of modern black womanhood and friendship.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle:

Women of Excellence 2018!

100 photos Launch gallery

Women of Excellence 2018!

Continue reading Celebrate #NationalGirlfriendsDay with “Girlfriends” Marathon

Women of Excellence 2018!

comments – add yours



 
Trending
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close