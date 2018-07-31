Celebrate #NationalGirlfriendsDay with “Girlfriends” Marathon

The Marathon Will Begin Wednesday, August 1st at 6 AM ET

In celebration of #NationalGirlfriends Day TV One will be hosting a marathon of the hit series Girlfriends. The day-long event begins at 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday, August 1.

Girlfriends follows a group of tight-knit black women through the trials and triumphs of their professional and personal lives. The show stars Emmy-nominated actress, Tracee Ellis Ross as Joan, Golden Brooks as Maya, Persia White as Lynn and Jill Marie Jones as Toni. The comedy ran for eight seasons and continues to be held in high acclaim for its trailblazing depiction of modern black womanhood and friendship.