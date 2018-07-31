Femology Detroit co-founder presents during the Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit

Women’s empowerment activist and co-founder of Femology Detroit, Meagan Ward, presented during The Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit in Washington D.C. this week.

The U.S. Department of State hosts the Mandela Washington Fellowship Summit from July 30-August 1 in the nation’s capital. The summit brings together 700 of Sub-Saharan Africa’s promising young leaders to meet and network with each other, the U.S. government, the private sector, and civil society representatives to build relationships that will expand U.S. organizations’ impact and reach on the continent.

“I was honored and moved to represent Detroit and the United States at the Mandela Washington Fellowship in D.C. this year,” said Ward. “Being in a room full of young leaders from Africa was magnetic. Not only are they strong voices, but those who are committed to having a hand in changing the world by action.

“Speaking on the platform of women’s empowerment, it’s important for the world on the local or global scale to understand that a woman’s prosperity is non-negotiable. I am a product of women’s empowerment. I wouldn’t be where I am without another woman catapulting me on the ladder of purpose. Once I found my footing, I brought on more women; it’s a domino effect.”

Poised in entrepreneurial activism and global empowerment, Ward is the founder of Detroit’s first modern business lounge for women, Femology, owner of Creatively Flawless Branding Agency, and creator of The Powerful Women, a movement highlighting powerful women in Detroit. Her vocal advocacy for women’s integration and progress has led her to become an appointed speaker for the U.S. Embassy on women’s empowerment.

Ward, 28, received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Western Michigan University in 2013.

