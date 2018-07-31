Narrow Way Cafe Celebrates Its One-year Anniversary Promoting A Stress Free Life

Narrow Way Cafe celebrates its one year anniversary serving the community helping customers eliminate stress from their life by acknowledging them as people, highlighting their awesomeness and their achievements through the cafe’s exemplary service and handcrafted product.

Opening its doors in July 2017, Narrow Way Cafe and its team built their foundation on caring about the Detroit community while providing the best quality coffee & baked goods experience in a stress-free environment. “We strive to be a fabric of the community by helping our customers eliminate stress from their life and acknowledging them as people, highlighting their awesomeness and their achievements.”- David Merritt (Part Owner of the Narrow Way Cafe & Shop)

Celebrating their anniversary during the full week of July 30th, 2018 – August 4th, 2018 holding firm to their foundational mission, a host of curated events will take place to celebrate the community that has supported them in their first successful year. The week will provide community members, business owners and coffee lovers with product and services that curtail stress, all while building more awareness for the café and expanding their customer base. The following events will take place at the cafe and surrounding businesses in the Avenue of Fashion neighborhood.

Monday – Case of the Monday’s Coffee Scrub

– Sample and purchase Narrow Way’s signature coffee scrub at a discount.

Tuesday – Free Massages for customers

– From 12pm-2pm

Wednesday – Game Night

– From 6pm-8pm

Thursday – Kuzzo’s Promotion

– Kuzzo’s customers receive 20% off their narrow way orders

Friday – Free Business Consultations

Customers can sign-up for 30-minute time slots to talk about their business or get questions answered for starting one

– Jereshia Hawk

– Hajj Flemings

– Marcus Collins

– James Feagin

Saturday – Jazz on the Ave

