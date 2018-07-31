The Roots Are Returning to Chene Park on August 31st

“Great news! The Roots are returning to Chene Park on August 31 at 8:00 PM. We are also excited to announce that Detroit’s own Royce da 5’9” and friends will join The Legendary Roots Crew that evening, making this a must-see show.

Tickets purchased for the July 27 show will be honored for the August 31 show. The purchaser will be entitled to his/her original seat.

Tickets for the August 31 show will go on sale Wednesday, August 1 at 10:00 AM at the Chene Park Box Office and Ticketmaster.

For those who purchased a ticket for the original (July 27) date and are unable to attend the new (August 31) date, he/she may request a refund at the point of purchase. All refunds must be requested by Thursday, August 9 at 5:00 PM ET.

If you have questions, please contact Ticketmaster at (800) 653-8000, Chene Park Box Office at (313) 393-7128 or visit our website: cheneparkdetroit.com.

