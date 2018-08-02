Gordon’s to Unveil New Concept Grocery and Food Service Store in Downtown Detroit

Gordon Food Service will host a grand opening of an all new grocery store in downtown Detroit on Monday, Aug. 6, marking the company’s first foray into the city following decades serving Detroit restaurants through its commercial food service program.

The new location, at 2760 E Jefferson Ave., will feature fresh seasonal produce, fresh meat, fish, chicken tenders and rotisserie and hand-breaded broasted chicken, both made fresh each day. The store will also feature Gordon’s popular fresh-squeezed orange juice and fresh, in-store baked goods, including breads, cupcakes and cookies.

