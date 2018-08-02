Michigan Chronicle announces political endorsements for Primary Election

Governor: Gretchen Whitmer (D):

The only democratic candidate with legislative experience, Gretchen Whitmer has dedicated herself to improving the lives of Michiganders and she has the voting record to prove it. Whitmer understands the importance of knowing the people she serves and exhibits genuine sincerity when discussing issues and seeking resolutions. We feel that her position and plans on education, prison reform, women’s rights and job creation will resonate with our readers. Beyond the potholes, Whitmer is here to fill the gap between government and its citizens.

Candidate Statement: “Michigan cannot be a successful state until the city of Detroit is successful, but Detroit needs a partner in the governor’s office who knows how to get things done. That’s why I have released detailed plans to rebuild our infrastructure, improve public education and skills training for Michigan students, clean up our drinking water, and help Michigan businesses grow and create more good-paying jobs across the state. I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and work with anyone who is serious about finding solutions.”

Congress 13th District: Brenda Jones (D):

With over 12 years of experience as a public servant Brenda Jones has consistently been an advocate for her constituents as a member of City Council. We believe that Brenda Jones is the right choice to continue the work that needs to be done in Congress. Jones is a trailblazer, visionary, and humanitarian. Extremely accessible she regularly attends community meetings throughout the city and is known to meet with citizens in their neighborhoods. Known to work tirelessly for the citizens of Detroit, we believe that Jones will advocate for strong legislative policies that impact systemic issues of redlining, livable wages, better healthcare options (especially for the mentally-challenged) and an education that prepares youth and adults for employment opportunities. Working to make Detroit a more prosperous city for everyone has always been her focus and she will no doubt hit the ground running in Washington D.C.

Candidate Statement: “Those in the district have felt neglected due to a lack of representation since the retirement of its long-serving Congressman. I will work to restore the trust of those in the district by providing a high level of accessibility and accountability for getting things done. Detroit accounts for 60% of the 13th Congressional District. As such, many of my activities will focus on continuing the growth and development of the city, with emphasis on its neighborhoods. I will address barriers to employment and provide resources for the hundreds of returning citizens who wish to contribute to the same city they used to hurt. I will advocate for fair and affordable housing options to help neighborhoods maintain their diverse strengths. All Detroiters must be engaged in the great story of recovery and amenities must be enhanced to attract hiring businesses and residents to come to or come back home to Detroit.”

State Senate:

1stDistrict: Alberta Tinsley-Talabi (D)

2nd District: Adam Hollier (D)

3rd District: Sylvia Santana (D)

4th District: Marshall Bullock (D)

5th District: David Knezek (I) (D)

State Representative:

1st District: Tenisha Yancey (I)(D)

2nd District: Carla Tinsley-Smith (D)

3rd District: Wendell Byrd (I) (D)

4th District: Rico Razo (D)

5th District: Mark Payne Jr. (D)

6th District: NO ENDORSEMENT

7th District: LaTanya Garrett (I) (D)

8th District: Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (I) (D)

9th District: Gary Pollard (D)

10th District: Leslie Love (I) (D)

11th District: Jewell Jones (I) (D

