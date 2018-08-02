Action Bronson‘s body is absolutely covered in tattoos, and earlier this week, the Queens rapper sat down with GQ to give an intimate tour of some of his favorite ink.

Bronsolino gave us a look at his very first tattoo, which was his daughter’s name on his chest–also revealing that he didn’t go crazy with the rest of his tattoos until four or five years ago. The rapper also showed off one of his newest pieces, which is an enormous piece on the back of his skull. The man has never claimed to be subtle.

One of Action’s favorites? Barry Bonds’ MLB stats from his famous 2011 season. According to the F**k, That’s Delicious host, the numbers motivate him. “It’s just in remembrance of me always having to be a beast,” he said.

Watch: Action Bronson Takes Us On A Tattoo Tour Through Some Of His Favorite Ink was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: