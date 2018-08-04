Happy Birthday Prez: 33 Pictures Of Barack Obama Cheesing That Will Make You Smile

Barack Obama has 57 reasons to smile…it’s his birthday!

We loved to see Obama flash his pearly whites during his time at the White House, but now he’s no longer the POTUS, but we still want to see that smile.

Check out some photos of Barack’s cheesiest moments. We’re sure this (and some birthday cake) will make you instantly happy.

The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile 33 photos Launch gallery The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile 1. This is the "work is done" face. 1 of 33 2. That guy should watch out, Obama's smile is contagious! 2 of 33 3. Smile, it's a beautiful day. 3 of 33 4. Obama and his smile are at it again. 4 of 33 5. He's got some great pearly whites. 5 of 33 6. He has many reasons to flash his smile. 6 of 33 7. *Waves to the haters.* 7 of 33 8. Black tie and a smile is the best combination. 8 of 33 9. Obama and Biden: Bros for life. 9 of 33 10. Hesitant smile? 10 of 33 11. We moved "forward" with Obama in 2012. 11 of 33 12. After waving to his haters, he waved to his supporters. 12 of 33 13. What's up there? Oh, another reason to smile. 13 of 33 14. Hey there, people of America! 14 of 33 15. Smile, you're on Candid Camera. 15 of 33 16. Is Obama cheesy or nah? 16 of 33 17. America the beautiful with Obama's darling smile. 17 of 33 18. During one of speeches, the president made sure to smile to his supporters. 18 of 33 19. Bill can learn a thing or two from Obama's smiling game. 19 of 33 20. Say cheese! 20 of 33 21. President Obama is happy. Shouldn't we all feel the same? 21 of 33 22. Smile! 22 of 33 23. "Hey you...smile!" 23 of 33 24. Let's all be happy like the president. 24 of 33 25. This is an "LOL" moment in real time. 25 of 33 26. He's not laughing at you...or is he? 26 of 33 27. Smiley aren't we? 27 of 33 28. Ha! 28 of 33 29. Waves and smiles. 29 of 33 30. The "Oh, I see what you did there" look. 30 of 33 31. Obama has plenty of reasons to smile..he has Michelle. 31 of 33 32. The wind won't break his smile. 32 of 33 33. Doesn't he have the cheesiest smile ever? 33 of 33 Skip ad Continue reading The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile The 33 Best Pics Of Barack Obama & His Cheesy Smile

via GIPHY

Happy Birthday Prez: 33 Pictures Of Barack Obama Cheesing That Will Make You Smile was originally published on globalgrind.com