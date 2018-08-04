Man charged with threatening local Detroit journalists, assaulting officer

DETROIT (AP) — A 60-year-old Detroit man is accused of threatening two reporters, damaging their vehicles and assaulting a police officer.

Edmund Gilliam was charged Friday with three counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing, and four counts of malicious destruction of property.

Prosecutors allege Gilliam threatened a female reporter and a cameraman for WXYZ-TV with a metal pole and struck their news van, damaging it. He also allegedly threatened a male reporter from WWJ-AM with a metal pole and struck and damaged his news truck. When police found him, he allegedly tried to flee on foot and then threw a piece of concrete, striking an officer in the knee.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Gilliam with three counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer and four counts of malicious destruction of property $200-$1,000.

Gilliam is expected to be arraigned Saturday in 34th District Court in Romulus.

