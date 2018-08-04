Open Racist Colby Covington Calls NFL Players Who Didn’t Meet With Trump ‘Filth’ And Not ‘Real’ Americans

Colby Covington is a UFC fighter who has already proven to be racist and homophobic. When he was fighting Fabricio Werdum, who is Brazilian, he called Brazilians “filthy animals.” Covington wrote on Twitter, “F*ck Brazil. F*ck Fabricio Werdum. Little b*tch ass. F*ck Brazil. A bunch of filthy animals. And they wonder why they get talked to like that. Because they’re a bunch of animals.”

He also called Wedrum a homophobic slur.

Now, Covington is attacking NFL players who exercise their First Amendment rights because they don’t want to meet with his racist president.

After winning a UFC championship fight last month, Covington visited the White House this week. Following the meeting, according to TMZ, he wrote on Twitter, “I told everybody I was going to make the welterweight division great again, and now I’m going to celebrate how a real American should celebrate winning a world a title. And that’s going to the White House to see Mr. Donald Trump and put this on his desk, unlike the Filth-a-delphia Eagles disrespecting our flag and kneeling for the national anthem.”

Filth-a-delphia? Covington called Brazilians filthy and now the Philadelphia Eagles? Sounds like this man has an issue with calling brown people filthy. Those tweets appear to be deleted now. See one of this tweets below:

Like @POTUS @realDonaldTrump always says: Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first! #maga #GreatAmericanWinningMachine 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yYZWkdd5wS — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) August 2, 2018

Covington frequently wears Make America Great Again hats and retweets anything Trump writes on Twitter.

Covington has clearly been knocked in his head too many times, but good for him that he was able to bond with his racist-in-chief.

