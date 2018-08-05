Portion of Larned Street downtown to be reduced to two lanes for DTE gas line replacement

Beginning August 8, 2018, portions of Larned Street between Brush and I-375 will experience lane reductions due to a DTE gas pipeline replacement. The project is expected to last through the end of 2018, with most of the road work being conducted during business hours, although there is a likelihood of some night-time work taking place.

During this project, portions of Larned will be reduced to two lanes and no on-street parking will be allowed within the project limits. Larned is a one-way street heading eastbound.

Commuters are encouraged to use an alternate route during the project, such as East Jefferson. Construction will impact residents and businesses along the stretch of roadway requiring the removal of driveways, sidewalks, and landscaping. These areas are required to be replaced by DTE within 30 days of its removal, according to their permit with the city. Per DTE, gas service is not expected to be interrupted but customers experiencing service problems should call 1-800-477-4747 for more information.

