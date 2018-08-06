Viral Clip Of Black Woman Being Beat With Broom At Nail Salon Sparks Protest

A nail salon in Brooklyn is catching major heat after a video online has gone viral.

At New Red Apple Nail in East Flatbush, a Black woman is caught on camera being hit with a broom by another woman in a black shirt.

The Black woman being hit eventually walks out of the salon, while employees in smocks surround two other Black women in the corner. The groups yell at each other, and one employee even throws liquid at the Black women. You can watch the video for yourself here.

According to Pix 11, the whole incident occurred because a grandmother was dissatisfied with her eyebrow work and refused to pay the salon.

The recording of the incident went up on Friday on Facebook and eventually gained over 700,000 views. Protesters started gathering around the nail salon on Monday demanding the business be closed and locals take their money elsewhere. Chants of “black dollars matter” were shouted amongst gatherers.

Activist Jasmine Johnson says the liquid thrown in the video was acetone, the primary ingredient in nail polish remover.

“So because she did not want to pay the $5 for her messed-up eyebrows, they attacked this grandmother and her two granddaughters with sticks, threw acetone on them and then called the police on them,” Johnson said.

You can peep her commentary on the event and the protest below.

Police said Monday that two arrests have been made.

Huiyue Zhing, an employee, faces charges of misdemeanor menacing, misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon and harassment. She allegedly was the one who beat customer Christina Thomas with a broom, resulting in a laceration to Thomas’ neck and an injury to her back.

Thomas also faces charges including misdemeanor assault, misdemeanor menacing and harassment. She allegedly punched and slapped someone, dragging them over the floor.

Zhing was hospitalized with injuries to her face and body, while Thomas refused medical treatment, according to the police.

Since the fight, hundreds of negative reviews have hit the salon’s Yelp page. We’ll continue to keep you updated if any major updates should surface.

Viral Clip Of Black Woman Being Beat With Broom At Nail Salon Sparks Protest was originally published on globalgrind.com

