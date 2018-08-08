2018 Michigan Primary Election results

The polls are closed but votes are still being counted, as 100 of all precincts have not yet reported. Here are the projected results of the 2018 Michigan Primary Election. This report will be updated as final results come in:

Governor

Gretchen Whitmer (D)

Bill Shuette (R)

U.S. Senate

Debbie Stabenow (D)

John James (R)

U.S. House District 13-Democratic Primary

Rashida Tlaib (D)

U.S House District 13 Special Election – *only 96% of precincts have reported:

Brenda Jones: 37.4%

Rashida Tlaib: 36.2%

State Senate

1st District:

Stephanie Chang (D)

Pauline Montie (R)

2nd District:

Adam Hollier (D)

Lisa Papas (R)

3rd District:

Sylvia Santana (D)

Kathy Stecker (R)

4th District:

Marshall Bullock (D)

Angela Savino (R)

5th District:

Betty Jean Alexander (D)

DeShawn Wilkins (R)

State Representative

1st District:

Tenisha Yancey (I)(D)

Mark Corcoran (R)

2nd District:

Carla Tinsley-Smith (D)

John Palffy (R)

3rd District:

Wendell Byrd (I) (D)

Dolores Brodersen (R)

4th District:

Isaac Robinson (D)

Howard Weathington (R)

5th District:

Democrat: too close to call

Dorothy Patterson (R)

6th District:

Tyrone Carter (D)

Linda Sawyer (R)

7th District:

LaTanya Garrett (I) (D)

Marcelis Turner (R)

8th District:

Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (I) (D)

Valerie Parker (R)

9th District:

Karen Whitsett(D)

James Stephens (R)

10th District:

Leslie Love (I) (D)

William Brang (R)

Jeremy Morgan (L)

11th District:

Jewell Jones (I) (D)

James Townsend (R)