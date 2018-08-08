Whitmer wins Democratic nomination for Governor

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer will face Republican Bill Schuette on November 6 in the race to become Michigan’s next governor.

The Associated Press called the race for Schuette around 9:25 p.m., with 17 percent of Michigan precincts reporting. By then, Schuette had pulled in more than 51 percent of the vote, compared to 24 percent for Calley.

Schuette has kept his campaign simple, promising better jobs and bigger paychecks. After being introduced by his wife, Cynthia, Schuette took to the stage in his hometown and proceeded to express his gratitude to supporters for standing with him.

“There is no place I’d rather be than Midland, Michigan,” Schuette said at his victory speech in his hometown. “We did it. Tonight, I’m proud to be your Republican nominee for governor of Michigan. My heart is filled with gratitude and thanks you all for standing with me. This victory is yours.”

Whitmer, the outspoken progressive who fought on issues from reproductive rights to workers’ protections and a Medicaid expansion while in office, built her campaign on “fixing the damn roads,” a sentiment that is widely shared byMichiganders.

The Associated Press called the Democratic race at 9:55 p.m., with 27 percent of Michigan precincts reporting. At press time, Whitmer had pulled in over 50 percent of the vote, compared to El-Sayed’s 35 percent.

Touted as the only Democratic nominee with legislative experience, Whitmer released detailed plans to rebuild Michigan’s infrastructure, improve public education and skills training for Michigan students, clean up drinking water, and help Michigan businesses grow and create more good-paying jobs across the state.

“Thank you to everyone here tonight who made this win possible,” Whitmer said at her election party in Detroit. “Because of you, we now have the opportunity to reject the politics of division, exclusion and serving the needs of only the very few.

Beaming from behind the podium Whitmer extended an invite to the supporters of her opponents saying, “To those who supported Shri (Thanedar), Abdul (El-Sayed), or Bill (Gelineau) in this race, join us. You are welcome here. This is a big tent, and we want you to come in.”

Whitmer made it clear that her objective is to win in November and even encouraged those in the room to reach across party lines and do something nice for her Republican opponent.

“We need to throw Bill Schuette a statewide retirement party on November 6th.”

Voter Registration Deadline for the general election is Tuesday, October 9, 2018.

Request for Absentee Ballot must be received by Saturday, November 3, 2018, 2:00 PM

Absentee Ballot must be received by Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 8:00 PM

*Other race results were not available at press times and will be added online.

