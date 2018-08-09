Rep. John Lewis Calls for Brian Kemp’s Resignation as Secretary of State

Today, civil rights icon and United States Representative John Lewis called on gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp to resign his position as Secretary of State.

The call comes as Brian Kemp has let the duties of his gubernatorial campaign take precedence over the responsibilities of the Secretary of State’s office, jeopardizing the sanctity of the vote in the process.

“Too many of us fought too hard for anyone to put the sanctity of voting into question,” said John Lewis (GA D-5). “Brian Kemp must follow the lead of past public servants on both sides of the aisle and resign immediately before voters doubt the integrity of the Secretary of State’s office. Secretary Kemp’s role as chief administrator of Georgia’s elections directly conflicts with his run for Governor.”

With this call, Rep. Lewis joins former Senator and Secretary of State Max Cleland, The Democratic Party of Georgia, the Georgia NAACP, activists, and non-partisan ethics groups demanding that Kemp resign as Secretary of State.

