Pastor John Gray Doesn’t ‘Agree With Gays’ But Has No Issue Sitting With A Racist President

Pastor John Gray is still suffering the backlash for participating and praying with President Donald Trump for a photo-op at the White House last week. Now, an old tweet of Gray has surfaced Gray saying he doesn’t agree with “gays” — so you can’t help ask, you don’t agree with gays but sit down with a racist president.
See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married
In August of 2010, John Gray, who has a reality show on Oprah Winfrey‘s OWN network tweeted, “tired of people saying Christians hate gays becuz we don’t agree with them! That’s not hate! It’s called taking a stand. I’ll b unpopular.”
Clay Cane, a radio host on Sirius XM Urban View, captured a screen of the tweet and wrote on Instagram, “Let’s not forget Pastor John Gray tweeted this in 2010 … as if ‘gays’ are a yes or no question to ‘agree’ with.” He also wrote, “Pastor John Gray condemns ‘gays’ but won’t condemn a lying, corrupt, racist who shows more respect to a Russian dictator than American citizens like Maxine Waters, Pres. Obama, LeBron James and Colin Kaepernick.”
See below:
How unfortunate Gray is “taking a stand” against “gays” but can’t take a stand when Trump lies about Black unemployment to his face and Pastor Darrell Scott says Trump will be our most “pro-Black president.” But this is the same man who compared his sit down with Trump to a meeting with Jesus.
In case you missed the round table with “20 inner city pastors and faith leaders,” see Gray’s prayer with Trump below:
SEE ALSO:
Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Top Political Statements Made At The 2018 BET Awards
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24
Pastor John Gray Doesn’t ‘Agree With Gays’ But Has No Issue Sitting With A Racist President was originally published on newsone.com