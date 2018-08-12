Black businesses make up more than half of Hatch Detroit finalists vying for $50,000

Hatch Detroit was created in 2011 to give budding entrepreneurs the opportunity to have a role in the redevelopment of Detroit. The contest was built on an idea called “Crowd Entrepreneurship” where residents have a role in voting for the type of retail they want in their community and determining the winner of the Hatch Contest.

Ten finalists, which include a luxury clothing retailer, a full-line grocery store in Detroit’s underserved neighborhoods, and a fast-casual restaurant in Detroit, will compete for $50,000 Comerica Bank and more than $200,000 in pro bono support from nonprofit Hatch Detroit. Six of the finalists are African-American owned and operated. The program is open to startup restaurateurs and retailers looking to open in Detroit, Hamtramck or Highland Park and is in partnership with Comerica and presenting sponsor Bedrock LLC.

Votes from the public will narrow the 10 down to four finalists, who will be announced August 17. The final four present a pitch to judges on Aug. 30 and a winner will be granted not only the $50,000, but access to around $200,000 worth of professional services and support.

Interested members of the public can vote for up to four contestants three times per day at HatchDetroit.com/vote, at Hatch Detroit’s Facebook page, or in person at various contest-related events around town.

Since its inception, six winners have been announced and 33 Hatch Alumni businesses have opened up storefronts.

Following are the 10 Hatch Detroit semifinalists:

