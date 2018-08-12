BLM Activist Tanya Faison Slams Sacramento’s Black Police Chief For Inaction On Stephon Clark Case

Black Lives Matter in Sacramento is making sure no one forgets Stephon Clark‘s name. On Sunday, BLM crashed the wedding of a Black cop who reportedly fired ten shots at Stephon Clark in his grandmother’s backyard on March 18, 2018. The cop has not been charged or arrested, and he is still patrolling the streets. Now, the founder of Black Lives Matter in Sacramento, Tanya Faison, is speaking out about Police Chief Daniel Hahn, Sacramento’s first Black police chief.
READ MORE: Texas Woman Sentenced To Five Years In Prison For Voting
On The Clay Cane Show on Sirius XM Urban View channel 126, Cane asked Faison, “Do you feel like Chief Hahn has done all that he could do to get justice for Stephon Clark and his family?”
“Definitely not. All skin folk ain’t’ kinfolk,” Faison said. “When I first saw that he was made chief I felt bad for him, because I know that Sacramento has a really bad reputation of killing people and I thought — now it’s going to fall on the face of a Black man.”
Faison continued, “But in our local city government, Howard Chan is our city manager and he is the only person that can fire a police officer, but he does it with the recommendation of Daniel Hahn — and Daniel Hahn has not recommended those officers be fired, nor the officers that beat Nandi Cain in the middle of the street, or any of the officers. Some of them get medals for what they do. I feel like he definitely has not done what he supposed to do, especially being a Black man in the police force. He needs to try to make changes.”
Listen to Faison’s comments below:
Daniel Hahn was sworn-in as police chief in August 2017.
Faison said they are waiting for District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert to press charges against the officers involved in shooting Clark. Black Lives Matter has been protesting outside of her office for 19 weeks, leading Schubert to build a fence around it.
In addition, there has been another police killing in Sacramento since Stephon Clark. On June 6, 30-year-old Brandon Smith died in police custody after allegedly being arrested for a parole violation for “admitted use of illegal drugs.” He died of “unknown causes” inside a police transport vehicle, but police later claimed it was an overdose.
Watch the news report below of Smith:
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 93
2.Source:Getty 2 of 93
3.Source:Getty 3 of 93
4.4 of 93
5.Source:Getty 5 of 93
6.6 of 93
7.Source:Getty 7 of 93
8.8 of 93
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 93
10.Source:Getty 10 of 93
11.Source:Getty 11 of 93
12.12 of 93
13.Source:Getty 13 of 93
14.14 of 93
15.Source:Getty 15 of 93
16.16 of 93
17.Source:Getty 17 of 93
18.18 of 93
19.Source:Getty 19 of 93
20.20 of 93
21.Source:Getty 21 of 93
22.22 of 93
23.Source:Getty 23 of 93
24.24 of 93
25.Source:Getty 25 of 93
26.26 of 93
27.Source:Getty 27 of 93
28.28 of 93
29.Source:Getty 29 of 93
30.30 of 93
31.Source:Getty 31 of 93
32.32 of 93
33.Source:Getty 33 of 93
34.34 of 93
35.Source:Getty 35 of 93
36.36 of 93
37.Source:Getty 37 of 93
38.38 of 93
39.Source:Getty 39 of 93
40.40 of 93
41.Source:Getty 41 of 93
42.42 of 93
43.43 of 93
44.Source:Getty 44 of 93
45.45 of 93
46.Source:Getty 46 of 93
47.47 of 93
48.48 of 93
49.49 of 93
50.Source:Getty 50 of 93
51.Source:Getty 51 of 93
52.52 of 93
53.Source:Getty 53 of 93
54.54 of 93
55.Source:Getty 55 of 93
56.56 of 93
57.Source:Getty 57 of 93
58.58 of 93
59.Source:Getty 59 of 93
60.60 of 93
61.61 of 93
62.Source:Getty 62 of 93
63.63 of 93
64.Source:Getty 64 of 93
65.65 of 93
66.Source:Getty 66 of 93
67.67 of 93
68.Source:Getty 68 of 93
69.Source:Getty 69 of 93
70.70 of 93
71.71 of 93
72.Source:Getty 72 of 93
73.73 of 93
74.Source:Getty 74 of 93
75.75 of 93
76.76 of 93
77.Source:Getty 77 of 93
78.78 of 93
79.Source:Getty 79 of 93
80.80 of 93
81.81 of 93
82.Source:Getty 82 of 93
83.Source:Getty 83 of 93
84.Source:Getty 84 of 93
85.Source:Getty 85 of 93
86.Source:Getty 86 of 93
87.Source:Getty 87 of 93
88.Source:Getty 88 of 93
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 93
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 93
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 93
92. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 92 of 93
93. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 93 of 93
BLM Activist Tanya Faison Slams Sacramento’s Black Police Chief For Inaction On Stephon Clark Case was originally published on newsone.com