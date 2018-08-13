Several news media outlets, all citing Showbiz411.com, were reporting late Sunday night that iconic soul singer Aretha Franklin is “gravely ill” and hospitalized in Detroit.

The Queen of Soul cancelled several concerts this year citing health issues. In March, the 76-year-old canceled a birthday concert at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey. She followed up in April with a canceled scheduled appearance at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. Last year, after postponing a June concert at Ravinia due to health issues, Franklin returned in September for what one newspaper report called a “dazzling” performance.

In 2017, Franklin announced she was retiring from full-on touring and public performances, preferring instead to do select dates.

Read more.

Aretha Franklin Reportedly ‘Gravely Ill’ was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: