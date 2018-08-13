Detroit Black Restaurant Week Returns Bigger, Better Than the Last Outing

BlackMetroEats.com unveils this year’s Detroit Black Restaurant Week August 20 – 26, 2018 with incredible culinary experiences, events and a restaurant line up that’s sure to make heads spin.

Founder and Chief Tastemaker, Kwaku Osei-Bonsu started Black Metro Eats’ Detroit Black Restaurant Week with one philosophy in mind, great food is great food and great service is universally appreciated. “The color of the owner’s skin doesn’t determine the style of their cuisine, nor is it indicative of a dismal experience or that only people of color are welcomed to patronize,” says Osei-Bonsu.

The week will launch what he anticipates will be an everlasting amount of attention, loyalty and consistent patronage towards the 25 participating establishments. “Last year was a knock out of the park when it came to engagement. This year is about a deeper sense of community; an awareness of the owners and head chefs themselves and of businesses that are thriving outside of four walls.”

This year’s DBRW features three restaurant categories including fine and casual dining and – new this year, mobile dining. Fine dining establishments will offer an optional three-course lunch and a mandatory three-course dinner menu priced at $25 and $35, respectively. Casual dining establishments will offer a consistent $15 menu item consists of a main course, two sides and a beverage. Mobile establishments will feature a $10 – 12 prix fixe menu special for the week.

Black Metro Eats has also increased the DBRW’s reach expanding to Royal Oak, Southfield, Ferndale, Farmington and Redford. This year’s DBRW features signature events design to submerse patrons in a culture that is growing exponentially.

The Let Out

Saturday August 18, 7:00 PM – 11:00 PM

A black food truck rally on the Dequindre Cut in partnership with the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is free/open to the public.

Off the Eaten Path

Sunday, August 19, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

A brunch with a pay it forward model. Attendees purchase their brunch and sponsor one more for an at-risk youth.

Opening of Max Hardy’s COOP

Monday, August 20, 2018

Black Metro Eats will celebrate the new establishment inside of the Detroit Shipping Co. with a seated dinner at the respective location. Tickets are $25 and will include three courses and bar service.

