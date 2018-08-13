Molina Healthcare of Michigan and Cody Rouge hosts 11th annual Family Fun Day and Back-To-School Rally in Detroit

Molina Healthcare of Michigan and Cody Rouge is excited to host the 11th annual Family Fun Day and Back-to-School Rally on August 18 from 12pm to 4pm at St. Suzanne Cody Rouge Community Resource Center. In an effort to help Detroit students get ready for the upcoming school year, Molina and Cody Rouge will distribute 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies and provide educational materials on asthma.

Attendees will enjoy free food, face painting, bounces houses among other family-fun filled activities.

For more information visit molinahealthcare.com.

