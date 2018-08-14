Ben Carson Is Trying To Make Housing In America As Segregated As Possible

Ben Carson has officially taken the steps to make housing as segregated as possible in America. Until now, he was blocking the July 2015 Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing rule, which was to ensure neighborhoods were not segregated. Now Carson wants to completely dismantle the rule.
See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression
Under the Obama administration, with Julian Castro as the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the 2015 rule required more than “1,200 communities receiving billions of federal housing dollars to draft plans to desegregate their communities — or risk losing federal funds,” according to The Washington Post. This rule was necessary considering studies have shown that when neighborhoods are segregated, Black and brown communities receive less funding and fewer resources.
However, it would seem that Carson couldn’t care less about Black and brown communities receiving less. He released a statement on Monday claiming the rule was “suffocating investment” and “we can craft a new, fairer rule.” Now word on what the “fairer” rule would be.
In May, fair-housing advocates filed a lawsuit against Carson, claiming that he “unlawfully suspended the 2015 rule by not providing advance public notice or opportunity for comment.”
“HUD has continued to grant federal dollars to municipalities even when they know the municipalities are engaging in discrimination,” Lisa Rice, president and chief executive of the National Fair Housing Alliance, one of three housing advocacy groups that joined the lawsuit, told The Washington Post. “They are rewarding cities for bad behavior.”
No word on how Carson’s latest move will affect the lawsuit.
SEE ALSO:
Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes
Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot
This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
95 Photos Of Black People Marching For Our Lives
1.Source:Getty 1 of 91
2.Source:Getty 2 of 91
3.Source:Getty 3 of 91
4.4 of 91
5.Source:Getty 5 of 91
6.6 of 91
7.Source:Getty 7 of 91
8.8 of 91
9. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 9 of 91
10.Source:Getty 10 of 91
11.Source:Getty 11 of 91
12.12 of 91
13.Source:Getty 13 of 91
14.14 of 91
15.Source:Getty 15 of 91
16.16 of 91
17.Source:Getty 17 of 91
18.18 of 91
19.Source:Getty 19 of 91
20.Source:Getty 20 of 91
21.Source:Getty 21 of 91
22.22 of 91
23.Source:Getty 23 of 91
24.24 of 91
25.Source:Getty 25 of 91
26.26 of 91
27.Source:Getty 27 of 91
28.28 of 91
29.Source:Getty 29 of 91
30.30 of 91
31.Source:Getty 31 of 91
32.32 of 91
33.Source:Getty 33 of 91
34.34 of 91
35.Source:Getty 35 of 91
36.36 of 91
37.Source:Getty 37 of 91
38.38 of 91
39.Source:Getty 39 of 91
40.40 of 91
41.41 of 91
42.Source:Getty 42 of 91
43.43 of 91
44.Source:Getty 44 of 91
45.45 of 91
46.46 of 91
47.47 of 91
48.Source:Getty 48 of 91
49.Source:Getty 49 of 91
50.50 of 91
51.Source:Getty 51 of 91
52.52 of 91
53.Source:Getty 53 of 91
54.54 of 91
55.Source:Getty 55 of 91
56.56 of 91
57.Source:Getty 57 of 91
58.58 of 91
59.59 of 91
60.Source:Getty 60 of 91
61.61 of 91
62.Source:Getty 62 of 91
63.63 of 91
64.Source:Getty 64 of 91
65.65 of 91
66.Source:Getty 66 of 91
67.Source:Getty 67 of 91
68.68 of 91
69.69 of 91
70.Source:Getty 70 of 91
71.71 of 91
72.Source:Getty 72 of 91
73.73 of 91
74.74 of 91
75.Source:Getty 75 of 91
76.76 of 91
77.Source:Getty 77 of 91
78.78 of 91
79.79 of 91
80.Source:Getty 80 of 91
81.Source:Getty 81 of 91
82.Source:Getty 82 of 91
83.Source:Getty 83 of 91
84.Source:Getty 84 of 91
85.Source:Getty 85 of 91
86.Source:Getty 86 of 91
87. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 87 of 91
88. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 88 of 91
89. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 89 of 91
90. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 90 of 91
91. March For Our Lives In Washington, DCSource:Getty 91 of 91
Ben Carson Is Trying To Make Housing In America As Segregated As Possible was originally published on newsone.com