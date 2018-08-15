Bruno Mars Taps Uncle Charlie As Special Guest For Detroit Show

Eleven-time Grammy®-winner and multi-platinum selling artist Bruno Mars announced special guest Charlie Wilson will join the “24K Magic World Tour” for two performances at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16 at 8 p.m.

Produced by Live Nation, Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic World Tour” has traveled the globe since 2017, and will have made over 135 stops across North America, Latin America, Europe, and the U.K once wrapped this November.

Tickets (start at $59.50) are on sale now and can be purchased at 313Presents.com, LiveNation.com, Little Caesars Arena XFINITY box office andTicketmaster.com. To charge tickets by phone, call (800) 745-3000

