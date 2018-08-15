G-Eazy Releases New Video “Drop” feat. Blac Youngsta & BlocBoy JB

G-Eazy has been blazing a trail all year with new music and sold-out shows and today he shares a new video for his club burner “Drop” featuring Blac Youngsta and Blocboy JB (prod. by Hitmaka). Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB has had one of the hottest runs in 2018 with his music taking the game by storm, most notably with “Look Alive” feat. Drake which is one of the most streamed songs of the year. Blac Youngsta, also from Memphis, released his major label debut album 2.23 on Epic earlier this year.

The new video for “Drop” comes on the heels of the launch of G-Eazy’s new philanthropic initiative called the Endless Summer Fund dedicated to helping under-served youth throughout the country. he fund raised $42,000 with an additional $15,000 through his exclusive LGBT T-shirt sale and gave away a plethora of free Puma product to the kids of Larkin Street Youth Services. G is currently on his second annual Endless Summer Tour of the US with Lil Uzi Vert and also includes Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo, and Murda Beatz (full dates below).

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: