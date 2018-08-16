‘Queen of Soul’, Aretha Franklin, dead at 76

Detroit music pioneer, Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul”, whose musical classics such as “Respect” and “Chain of Fools” earned her esteemed fame, died Thursday of advanced pancreatic cancer. She was 76.

Franklin died at her Detroit home at 9:50 a.m. according to her long-time publicist Gwendolyn Quinn in a statement.

“In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart,” the singer’s family said in a statement. “We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family. The love she had for her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins knew no bounds.”

A musical phenomenon who crossed musical, racial and gender barriers, Franklin began her vocal career as a teenager, singing gospel hymns in her father’s Detroit church. From these humble beginnings she scaled to the very heights of stardom, scoring her first national chart-topper in 1967 with a searing version of “Respect.”

Since then, the artist has notched 77 Hot 100 chart entries, and earned an astounding 18 Grammys out of 44 nominations. In 1987, two decades after her first No. 1, Franklin became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was later named the Greatest Singer of All-Time by Rolling Stone.

