Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams will make a new stop on her statewide jobs tour tomorrow in Henry County. Abrams has been traveling the state since late July to highlight her “Jobs for Georgia” plan, which will produce 22,000 apprenticeships by 2022, and includes a $10 million financing program for small businesses and key infrastructure investments.
Abrams along with Rep. Pam Stephenson, and local leaders in Henry County will discuss the plan in Q&A at the campaign’s new field office at 153 Hampton St., McDonough, Ga., from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Stacey Abrams Brings “Jobs for Georgia” Plan to Henry County was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com
