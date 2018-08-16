Trifling Fox News Thinks Patti LaBelle Is Aretha Franklin

The world has been honoring the iconic legacy of Aretha Franklin, but leave it to Fox News to screw it up.

The Queen of Soul died at the age of 76 on Thursday morning after a long fight with pancreatic cancer. Every network on the planet has been covering her death, but Fox News posted a photo of Patti LaBelle instead. See the photo below with Patti LaBelle in the corner:

Fox News uses photo of Patti LaBelle in their graphic announcing the death of Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin pic.twitter.com/lEQCJD8Kl3 — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 16, 2018

There is absolutely no excuse for this. Even if Fox doesn’t have a Black or brown person working at their propaganda network, which is likely, Aretha was easily the most recognizable person in the world, on Thursday at least. She sang for at the inaugurations for presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. President George W. Bush gave her the Medal of Freedom in 2005.

However, for all we know, this could be intentional. Every day, Fox News seems to intentionally spread racism, so it wouldn’t be a shock if they tried to disrespect the Queen of Soul.

Fox did issue a soulless apology.

“We sincerely apologize to Aretha Franklin’s family and friends,” a statement said. “Our intention was to honor the icon using a secondary image of her performing with Patti LaBelle in the full screen graphic, but the image of Ms. Franklin was obscured in that process, which we deeply regret.”

Just like Fox to make a BS excuse.

Click here for the photo of Patti LaBelle to see Aretha is nowhere in the photo.

Twitter, of course, was outraged.

WHY would Fox News be petty and use this pic of Aretha and add Patti LaBelle in the background?!! pic.twitter.com/vruO5Fm4vh — PETUNIA (@Vince_Aries) August 16, 2018

Because of course Fox News mixes up Aretha Franklin & Patti LaBelle. pic.twitter.com/zIXvD2282B — Chris Strider (@stridinstrider) August 16, 2018

Okay this is getting weird. Fox News claimed in their apology that Aretha was accidentally cropped out of an image with LaBelle. But, uh, as the original AP image shows: Aretha did not perform with LaBelle. https://t.co/kKNAVLWnFd — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) August 16, 2018

Can Fox do anything right? No respect for Aretha. Patti Labelle in the background…. sad. pic.twitter.com/56CBgEg13p — Ppanetta (@Ppanetta1) August 16, 2018

R-E-S-P-E-C-T? Actually, it's rather more like DISRESPECT. When Fox News (a.k.a. WHITE NEWS) offered an obituary of Aretha Franklin, they posted a still image of Aretha with a background image of Patti LaBelle, who MOST DEFINITELY IS NOT Aretha, and WAS NOT WELL LIKED by Aretha pic.twitter.com/9KOjMHc42m — Lily White-Lilyth (@LilywhiteLilyth) August 16, 2018

"You know. The Black lady. The singer. Get a picture of her. Perfect, let's run it."

https://t.co/44h5zHZUGS — 5'7'' Black Male (@absurdistwords) August 16, 2018

WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE?! https://t.co/UlhcawGEA2 — Elad Nehorai (@PopChassid) August 16, 2018

Again, just trifling.

