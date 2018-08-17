U.K. Woman Finds THIS In Her Eye After 28 Whole Years

Everyone that wears contact lenses has a subconscious fear that one day, one of them will get stuck in their eye someone.

One British woman’s worse nightmare came true after recently discovering a contact lens in a cyst in her eye after 28 years. The 42-year old went to the doctor to see about the pea-sized lump below her left eyebrow, and when they tried to remove the cyst, they discovered a rigid contact lens that migrated into the eyelid.

Her hospital case report reads, “The patient never wore RGP lenses following this incident. We can infer that the RGP lens migrated into the patient’s left upper eyelid at the time of trauma and had been in situ for the last 28 years.”

According to reports, the woman couldn’t recall how a lens would get stuck in her eye, or when she lost it. Then her mom reminded her that she lost a lens during a badminton game when the patient was just 14.

The scariest part about the whole ordeal is that the woman thought she was fine all these years because she didn’t have any symptoms, until the cyst formed. But luckily, her vision went back to normal after the cyst and the lens were removed.

The woman’s daunting story may sound bizarre, but it’s actually pretty common, surprisingly. Just last year, doctors found an astounding 27 contact lenses balled up inside a patient’s eye during a routine cataract surgery.

The specialist who found those lenses, Rupal Morjaria, revealed, “It was such a large mass. All the 17 contact lenses were stuck together. We were really surprised that the patient didn’t notice it because it would cause quite a lot of irritation while it was sitting there. “Because she had harbored these contact lenses in her eye for an unknown length of time, if we had operated she would have had a lot of bacteria around her conjunctiva.” Before the horrific story was published for the world to see, folks didn’t believe that it was possible to retain so many contact lenses in one’s eye, for such a long period of time — without symptoms.

Morjaria added, “Contact lenses are used all the time, but if they are not appropriately monitored we see people with serious eye infections that can cause them to lose their sight.”

So the next time you feel like your eyes are dry and your vision is blurry — it’s not the munchies. Get your eyes checked on STAT, or you’ll end up as a horror story of what not to do.

U.K. Woman Finds THIS In Her Eye After 28 Whole Years was originally published on globalgrind.com

