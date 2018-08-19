Let The Doorknob Hit Ya! School Board Candidate Who Called Black People ‘Monkeys’ Exits Race

A school board candidate in a New Jersey township quit the race after getting outed for being a racist.

Rick Jankowski, who was running for a seat on the Monroe Township Board of Education, posted an apology on Facebook and announced his withdrawal from the competition, the New Jersey Globe reported Saturday night.

“I’m sorry. There isn’t much more than I can say except for that. I would like to extend my heartfelt apologies to those that I have offended and to those who have supported me in my endeavors,” Jankowski posted, according to the Globe, which first broke the story on Wednesday.

The former candidate added that he wrote his racist remarks “in anger from what I have seen transpire through our country over the years.”

Jankowski posted several racist rants from 2013 through 2016, in which he called Black people “monkeys,” “animals” and “useless wastes of life.” The posts were removed from his profile page after they surfaced in the media on Wednesday.

In 2014, he posted this comment about protests over the police killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri: “Another black criminal gets killed after assaulting a white cop and you pieces of s— want justice? You are not Americans, you are animals who disgust me. … Get a f—— job and contribute you useless wastes of life instead of constantly committing crimes and protesting when you get what you deserve.”

Rather than denouncing Jankowski’s racist remarks when they surfaced, the school board president had distanced himself from the candidate. “That (Jankowski’s remarks) doesn’t pertain to any school business. That’s between that gentleman and the rest of the community. He’s not on the school board,” Monroe Township Board of Education President George Caruso said, according to NJ.com.

