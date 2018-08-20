Jimmy Carter Endorses Stacey Abrams for Governor

Jimmy Carter is throwing his support behind Democrat Nominee Stacey Abrams. In the statement, Carter said with “Abrams in the governor’s mansion, our state will be in good hands and the Georgia of tomorrow will be bright.”

Read the full statement below:

I know Stacey Abrams. Her heart and commitment to our state shine through her leadership and service. Furthermore, as a former governor of Georgia myself, I know that Stacey has the courage and ability to serve every Georgian well – no matter where they call home.

After leaving the White House, I returned home to Plains, Georgia. Plains is a town of about 700 people – it has grown a lot since I was a child, and Georgia as a whole has changed quite a bit in my lifetime.

As my favorite high school teacher, Miss Coleman, used to say, “We must accommodate changing times, but cling to unchanging principles.” Stacey Abrams is the right leader for our changing state who has consistently championed the American values we share: equality for all, excellent public schools for our children, and an economy where families from Plains to Plainville and Pooler have the opportunity to get ahead.

Stacey Abrams’ experience, vision, and proven track record of building consensus across party lines are beyond compare, and I will work as hard as I can to elect her in November.

With Stacey Abrams in the governor’s mansion, our state will be in good hands and the Georgia of tomorrow will be bright.

At a time when we desperately need more bold leadership at all levels of government, I am proud to support Stacey Abrams’ gubernatorial campaign in this historic race. – President Jimmy Carter, 39th President of the United States.

