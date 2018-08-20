Over the weekend, the first wave of Prince catalog titles focusing on 1995-2010, a crucial epoch in Prince history, were released.

The 23 highly-collectible Prince catalog titles (many of them hard-to-find or out-of-print) and “Prince Anthology: 1995-2010” (a newly-curated anthology of 37 essential tracks from the era) are now available across all major streaming services and digital service providers.

The titles were released through an exclusive agreement struck in June between Sony Music Entertainment and The Prince Estate. Many of these albums, long sought-after by fans and collectors, are available for the first time for streaming and download, adding more than 300 essential Prince songs to the artist’s online in-print catalog.

For Prince, 1995-2010 was an unprecedented period of sustained and prolific creativity. Releasing fresh recordings at a rapid-fire pace through a variety of distribution strategies including his own online NPG Music Club, Prince was making some of the most provocative, experimental and soulful music of his career. Freed from major label demands and expectations, Prince was able to write, record and release his own music on his own terms.

Assembled and curated under the auspices of The Prince Estate, “Prince Anthology: 1995-2010” brings together 37 key recordings from the era. Opening with the title track from “Emancipation,” which Prince called his “most important record” when the album was released in 1996, and closing with the anthemic “We March” (from 1995’s “The Gold Experience”), this new compilation provides a coherent musical chronicle of Prince’s artistic and spiritual evolution through the late 20th and early 21st centuries in songs that continue to resonant in the culture.

The new catalog draws spotlight tracks from “Chaos and Disorder,” “Crystal Ball,” “The Truth,” “Rave Un2 The Joy Fantastic,” “Rave In2 The Joy Fantastic,” “The Rainbow Children,” and other albums.

Prince Estate and Sony Release 23 Albums Digitally was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: