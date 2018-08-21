Atlanta Tech Community Provides More Than 281,000 Meals

Thirty companies representing more than 2,000 members of the technology industry raised nearly $70,000 to provide 281,000 meals for Georgia’s food banks during the 3rd Annual Bytes for Bites food and fund drive competition sponsored by The Georgia Food Bank Association and the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG).

Eighteen teams of local competitors raised $32,193 for the organization, enabling the Food Bank to distribute 131,128 to the working families, seniors and children it serves.

One in five children in Georgia is food insecure, meaning they may not know where their next meal is coming from each day. When these same children are home during the summer months without free and reduced school breakfast and lunch, their families often struggle to put enough food on the table. Bytes for Bites is timed to help the Food Banks meet this increased demand for food assistance during the summer.

