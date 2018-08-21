Drake and Migos ‘Aubrey and The Three Migos’ Tour Is A MUST!

After the fan rave of the much anticipated OTRII tour with Hip-Hop royalty Bey and Jay performing in Detroit in Ford Field Statuim Aubrey and The Three Migos at Little Caesars Arena had some big shoes to fill.

Check. After an hour delay due to stage production issues (the same possibly linked to the delay in the tour kickoff), Migos opened the show with a 10-song set of their own, including performances of “Narcos”, “Ric Flair Drip”, “Bad and Boujee,” and “T-Shirt”.

Stage set ablaze with colorful cubes and a DJ center stage as back up hype man to the Migos whose energy set the tone for the much anticipated ‘Champagne Papi’

Over the course of the hour and 40-minute show, Drake managed to get through his entire 44 song setlist by indulging in a medley fan-favorites, songs like Headlines, Over, All Me, HYFR, Gyalchester, and Trophies. Along with the proper insertions of his latest work on Scorpion, including Nonstop and more.

Speaking of Scorpion, Drake took a quick break to return with what I liked to call, B-Side Drake, with Don’t Matter to Me and paid homage to Michael Jackson with a short cover of the Quincy Jones-produced Rock With You.

Then he took his leave and returned with Migos for a portion of the show together the foursome tackled their collaborations “Walk It Talk It,” and “Versace,” which was enthusiastically received by the crowd.

Before the last two show stoppers, Drake in the same spirit of give-back in Gods Plan, introduced Detroit Pistons’ Stanley Johnson to the stage for a shooting challenge: With Drake emceeing, Johnson nailed a free throw to earn $250 for a young lady fan, however, poorly missed the three-point and half-court shots that could have brought her $2,500 more.

Afterward, Drake brought the arena back to its feet with the closing In My Feelings and God’s Plan.

With the weight of the Carters on his shoulders, this critic and fan says, “He did not disappoint.” The stage production was worth the wait from the flying yellow Ferrari during the performance of Lil Baby’s ‘Yes Indeed” to the scrolling iPhone on Instagram of people doing the In My Feelings Challenge. The combination of Migos, Rap Drake, B-Side Drake and stage production make Aubrey and The Three Migos Tour one to catch when they land in your town.

