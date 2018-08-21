Fash Bash 2018: Return Of The 80s

Deemed the Fashion event of the year for the fashion elite, #FASHBASH2018 runway show pushed the edges of trend, sexy and most importantly style. Hosted by the Founders Junior Council (FJC), a young professionals’ auxiliary of the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) it was the place to see and #BeScene. The highlight of the evening was the fashion show sponsored by Neiman Marcus with a hint that the trend in fashion is all thing eighties. The eighties flavor of big box shoulder pads, to ripped couture, along with layers of sequins and leather, giving you a glimpse of how Fall 2018 will look fashionwise. The show was followed by Lincoln’s afterglow of noshing, cocktails and dancing. If you missed it check out the gallery below, afterward mark your calendar for next year to curb your jealous.