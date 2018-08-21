G-Eazy’s Endless Summer Tour comes to metro Detroit

On Thursday, August 16, 2018 G-Eazy’s with Lil Uzi Vert made a stop at DTE Energy Music Theatre. Special guests featured Ty Dolla $ign, YBN Nahmir, P-Lo and Murda Beatz.

On the heels of a monumental yearGerald Earl Gillum aka G-Eazy has been riding one hell of a wave since dropping his platinum album The Beautiful & Damned in December of ’17 —The album’s lead track, “No Limit” featuring A$AP Rocky and Cardi B landed at #1 at both Urban and Rhythm radio and is RIAA Certified 3x Platinum. The second single from the project “Him & I” featuring Halsey has also been RIAA Certified Platinum. Since then G has released “1942” feat. Yo Gotti and YBN Nahmir on the major motion soundtrack for the ‘Uncle Drew’ Movie which they performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

But don’t call it a moment, G-Eazy is proving that he has staying power. He’s been known to murder his features and his hooks and choruses are infectious. He’s worked with some of raps most respected MC’s: ASAP Rocky, Wale, Yo Gotti, Cardi B and French Montana just to name a few.

Tour mate Lil Uzi Vert had the crowd on 10 as with his high energy set. The crowd was up for anything at that point. As the 29-year-old Oakland native took to the stage the first thing you notice was that his usually slick black coif has been dyed a shocking platinum blond. Young Gerald looks very unassuming. A t-shirt and jeans is his normal attire. He is always a picture of coolness—picture 50’s heartthrob James Dean as a super dope rapper and you’ll have G-Eazy.

Having never seen a live G-Eazy performance I didn’t know what to expect. He was a real wild card for me and I wasn’t sure if he was just a studio rapper of if he could rock a stage. I admit I’ve been up on G-Eazy since he dropped “Must Be Nice” so I’m a fan of his music…just never saw any live performances.

He didn’t disappoint.

The show was high energy and he killed the stage by himself. The vibe was good music and G-Eazy clearly connected with the crowd. He took us through all the current hits and a few of the older ones. The place went crazy when he started, “You Got Me” a sleeper hit from 2015 that still hits just as hard today. Things got even more lit as they say when Gerald brought out Detroit’s own Tee Grizzly to do a few songs. It was the perfect way to pay homage to the city and a hard nod to “The Culture”. For any skeptics thinking, ‘Oh no not another white rapper’ I encourage you to suspend your doubt and give The Beautiful & Damned a listen. You know you’re already feeling “No Limit” and “1942” so go ahead and give your ears a treat.

