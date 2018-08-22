Angela Bassett headlines Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018

This year has been the year of the woman and the 4th annual Radio One Women’s Empowerment Expo 2018 in partnership with Ascension Michigan, UAW Ford and Triumph Church will be the ultimate girls’ day out.

This year’s expo will be held at Cobo Center (1 Washington Boulevard) Saturday, August 25 with award-winning actress, wife, mother, writer, producer, and premiere leading lady Angela Bassett as the keynote speaker. Jenifer Lewis, the Mother of Black Hollywood, will also be a guest speaker.

Perhaps best known for her intense portrayal of Tina Turner in the biopic ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It’ opposite Laurence Fishburne, Angela earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical, an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Motion Picture, and an Academy Award nomination for her powerful performance. She also starred in Ryan Coogler’s highly acclaimed film ‘Black Panther.’

Lewis currently stars on the Emmy-nominated hit show ‘Black-ish’, where her hilarious portrayal of Ruby Johnson earned her a nomination for the 2018 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actress in a TV comedy series. Although best known for her Hollywood success, Lewis has enjoyed a wide-ranging and varied career in music and theater.

The expo will be a day of good health, fashion, beauty and motivation for over 5,000 attendees. The Empowerment Marketplace will have over 100 vendors and in the Ascension Michigan Wellness Area, there will be free screenings. The seminar portion of the expo will focus on topics such as credit, relationships, managing health, legal advices, and more.

The Black Men Revealed panel will be hosted by HBO’s Insecure actor, Jay Ellis, with Willie Moore Jr. and Russell Harris as guest speakers.

The day will start with a praise and worship service from Pastor Solomon Kinloch, Jr. and Triumph Church, along with the avid readers favorite writer, ZANE and Project Runaway’s, Korto Momolu, who will rock the Empowerment Main Stage with a red-carpet fashion show that will showcase local Detroit area models.

Music icon Teddy Riley and Friends will close out the day with a full concert, along with performances from Blackstreet with David Hollister, new jack group Wreckx-n-Effect, and Detroit’s own Queen Naija.

For more information on the event, go to kissdetroit.com and download the Women’s Empowerment Detroit App.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: