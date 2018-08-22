Home

Super Dope: MikeWillMadeIt And Slim Jxmmi Donate Over $100k In Scholarships To High School Grads

Mike Will Made It celebrates his birthday and the release of 'Ransom 2' at a DTS Play-Fi Dine In Sound event at WOLF Restaurant LA

Mike Will & Slim Jxmmi Give Back In A Major Way

Earlier this week Mike Will announced the 2018 recipients of the “Making Wishes Matter” scholarship. Mike Will and Jxmmi reportedly handed out a total of $100,000 to 10 recent high school graduates from across the country. This year’s recipients have plans to attend some of the top colleges and universities such as Clark Atlanta University, UC-San Diego, University of Illinois, and others.

The scholarships were awarded through Mike Will’s Making Wishes Matter Foundation, which is committed to improving families’ lives by granting wishes throughout the Atlanta community.

