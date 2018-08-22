The Quad Return Fall 2018

The highly anticipated educational resource tool, The Quad returns for the fall September 19th.

The Quad features colleges and universities that welcome applications to their undergraduate and graduate programs. High school seniors and those seeking higher education can learn more about scholarships, internships, mentoring programs, job forecasts and more. The tabloid insert can be found in the Michigan Chronicle on newsstand and online at michiganchronicle.com.

Sponsorship and advertisement opportunities available. Contact 313-961-5522.

