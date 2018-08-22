Week 1 Detroit PSL football schedule

Here is the complete week-one schedule for the Detroit Public School League.
Thursday, August 23:
EEVP at Cody, 4 p.m.
Southfield Christian at Osborn, 4 p.m.
Central at Dearborn Crestwood, 7 p.m.
Renaissance at Grosse Pointe South, 7 p.m.
Friday, August 24:
Western vs. Hamtramck at King HS, 2:30 p.m.
Frederick Douglass vs. Community at Southeastern HS, 4 p.m.
Pershing vs. Melvindale ABT at King HS, 5 p.m.
Northwestern at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 5 p.m.
CMA at University Liggett, 5 p.m.
Clintondale a Southeastern, 6 p.m.
Mumford at Detroit Country Day, 7 p.m.
Ecorse vs. Denby at King HS, 7 p.m.
Bradford Academy at Henry Ford, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 25:
Cass Tech vs. River Rouge at Wayne State University, 3 p.m.
King vs. East St. Louis (Ill.) at Wayne State University, 7 p.m.