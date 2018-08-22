Week 1 Detroit PSL football schedule

Here is the complete week-one schedule for the Detroit Public School League.

Thursday, August 23:

EEVP at Cody, 4 p.m.

Southfield Christian at Osborn, 4 p.m.

Central at Dearborn Crestwood, 7 p.m.

Renaissance at Grosse Pointe South, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 24:

Western vs. Hamtramck at King HS, 2:30 p.m.

Frederick Douglass vs. Community at Southeastern HS, 4 p.m.

Pershing vs. Melvindale ABT at King HS, 5 p.m.

Northwestern at Pontiac Notre Dame Prep, 5 p.m.

CMA at University Liggett, 5 p.m.

Clintondale a Southeastern, 6 p.m.

Mumford at Detroit Country Day, 7 p.m.

Ecorse vs. Denby at King HS, 7 p.m.

Bradford Academy at Henry Ford, 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 25:

Cass Tech vs. River Rouge at Wayne State University, 3 p.m.

King vs. East St. Louis (Ill.) at Wayne State University, 7 p.m.

