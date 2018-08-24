Omarosa Manigault Newman is still doing everything she can to sell her book. Now that Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen has pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and multiple counts of bank and tax fraud, there is talk of impeaching Donald Trump. Of course, Omarosa is jumping at the opportunity to be a part of it.

In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Omarosa was asked about serving as an impeachment witness against the president. She answered, “I think I’ve made it very clear that I am fully willing and ready to testify, to cooperate, to help advance this investigation.”

I’m sure she is, especially if it will help her sell books. Omarosa has been dropping secret audio recording for weeks now and claims she has a “treasure trove” of video, emails and text messages. The Trump campaign has already filed arbitration against her, saying she breached a 2016 nondisclosure agreement (NDA).

Omarosa has been called a “dog” and a “lowlife” by Trump, but she is more than likely loving every minute of the press. “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” is number one on The New York Times Best Sellers List. The book reportedly sold 34,000 in it’s first week and also landed at number 3 on USA Today’s book list.

That said, let’s hope no one forgets Omarosa’s attacks on Black women for the past 14 years —which she has never addressed.

Detective Omarosa Says ‘I Am Fully Willing And Ready To Testify’ If There’s An Impeachment Trial For Trump was originally published on newsone.com

